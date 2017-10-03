Major Crimes' upcoming sixth season will be its last, TV Guide has learned.

TNT's crime drama will return on Halloween for a final run that will include its hundredth episode on Dec. 19th. The two-part series finale will air on Jan. 16th.

Major Crimes is a spin-off of TNT's hugely successful series The Closer, and premiered in 2012 after The Closer ended. It's currently the cable network's longest-running scripted series, and its cancellation brings its era of TNT programming to an end, as the network has moved into darker, more serialized fare like Animal Kingdom and the upcoming period murder mystery The Alienist. This season of Major Crimes will be serialized, however, as the squad works to solve three murder cases that have complicated political conflicts surrounding them.

The series stars Mary McDonnell as Sharon Rayder, commanding officer of the LAPD's Major Crimes Division. It co-stars a number of Closer alumni, including G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz and Phillip P. Keene.

Major Crimes Season 6 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9/8c on TNT.