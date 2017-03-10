Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

In an ideal world, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones and Eleven from Stranger Things would be supernatural evil-slaying, patriarchy-bashing best friends.

But we're not living in an ideal world, so we'll just have to settle for the next best thing -- Maisie Williams and Millie Bobby Brown starring in a Converse commercial together.

For the brand's new "Forever Chuck" campaign, both actresses appear in a commercial celebrating the bravery and creativity of young people. Brown claims that she wishes to "feel uncomfortable," while Williams asserts that there's "a role for everyone" in this brave new world.

It's a gorgeously shot ad that might just inspire you to follow your dreams ... or just make you feel really old and uncool. Either one.