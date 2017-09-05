That "beep beep" you hear? That's the trailer for The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Netflix's reboot of the classic educational cartoon, pulling up to your computer.

There's a new Ms. Frizzle, Fiona, voiced by SNL's Kate McKinnon, who's taking over her older sister's classroom for a new set of science adventures. The elder Frizzle (Lily Tomlin) is leaving the classroom in good hands, though, as she sets out on an adventure of her own.

There's also a new version of the show's incredibly catchy theme song, performed by Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda and heard here for the first time. It was originally performed by Little Richard.

The original Magic School Bus series ran from 1994 to 1997 on PBS and got a generation of '90s kids excited about science. The new version will continue the original's legacy of taking chances, making mistakes and getting messy.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again arrives on Netflix Friday, Sept. 29.