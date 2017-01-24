Don't be surprised if you see Dr. Henry McCord (Tim Daly) sitting behind a desk, laying under the covers in bed, standing behind a podium or wearing an oversized muumuu an awful lot in several episodes of Madam Secretary to come.

Daly was vacationing at Sundance, where he got in a skiing accident and broke both of his legs, reports Variety. He is having surgery on Wednesday and is expected to need six to eight weeks to recover.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, production on Madam Secretary isn't expected to stop and writers are currently thinking of ways to cope with Daly's situation. Personal life interfering with fictional life is nothing new, and the writers have plenty of options. They can treat it like a pregnancy, where a character's stomach is blocked by props and shooting continues as normal. Or the injury can be written into his character's story. Perhaps a stumble down the Capitol Building's stairs?

Daly is the second big-name actor to suffer an injury in the last few weeks. Quantico's Priyanka Chopra suffered a head injury while filming and was rushed to the hospital, but was deemed fine and production continued.

Madam Secretary airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.

