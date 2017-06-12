Season 4 of Luther was just two episodes long and aired all the way back in 2015. There have been plenty of other ways to get your Idris Elba fix (you haven't watched Guerilla, but it's there if you need it), but the best way is finally coming back, as BBC America announced Monday that Luther will return for a fifth season.

Season 5 will be five episodes and will start production early next year.

Elba, who has won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a Critic's Choice Award for his portrayal of Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, said in a statement that he's excited that he, creator Neil Cross and the BBC are back in business together.

"I look forward to putting the coat back on," he said.

Idris Elba, Luther

Cross said that he and his compatriots ask themselves "now what?" just as much as fans do, "because we love John and wonder what he's up to. And as for me, I'm scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who's going to stop them, if not John Luther? "

Dun dun dun!

What do you want to see in Luther Season 5?