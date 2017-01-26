Luke Perry made himself a household name playing one of TV's most iconic teens in the early 90s. Now the tables have turned: he's playing dad to the teenage Archie Andrews in the CW's new series Riverdale.

TVGuide.com talked to Perry, who portrayed bad boy Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills 90210, about what it's like to be dad, and asked if he has advice for his younger co-stars on the verge of becoming teen sensations themselves.

Riverdale puts a murderous noir twist on the iconic Archie characters

The veteran actor was pretty adamant that he wanted his cohorts to have their own experience with Hollywood and the fame that potentially awaits them if Riverdale becomes the hit everyone anticipates that it will. He had a few pointers for when the bright lights are shining on them.

"The only thing that's important to me is that we show up on time, treat everybody nice and do your work as good as you can," Perry tells us. "When you do those three things, everything else will take care of itself. There's a lot of shiny stuff that can distract you when you're doing this job, and I just keep trying to tell them not to pay any attention to that. Just do your work and the rest of it will just take care of itself, but if you don't do your work, it's not so good."

That's pretty solid advice if we've ever heard it.

Riverdale premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on the CW.

