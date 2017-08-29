If you haven't seen Marvel's The Defenders yet, you might want to turn away since there are major spoilers below. In fact, just go watch it. Right now.

In the climactic fight of The Defenders Season 1, Misty Knight (Simone Missick) took a gun to a katana fight and ended up getting her arm chopped off at the bicep. It was gross and gory and everything we expected from Netflix's gritty superhero suite, but it did leave Misty in a bit of a pickle. It's hard to take on crime lords and corruption when you're busy recovering from an impromptu amputation.

Entertainment Weekly's first look at Luke Cage Season 2 seems to have solved that problem though, since it depicts Misty Knight with an awesome new bionic arm.

Mike Colter and Simon Missick, Luke Cage

At the end of The Defenders, Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) promised Misty that Danny Rand (Finn Jones) had connections that he was going to use to get her back up and running. She was more than likely referring to the fact that Danny owned the hospital Misty was rushed to for emergency medical care, but we have to wonder if this isn't another hint that the MCU will be playing a part in future Defenders storylines.

In the comics, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was the one to design the bionic arm for Misty, and he added a few sweet new features to make her even more battle-ready. It's impossible to say whether or not that will be the case in Luke Cage Season 2, but we wouldn't say no to a little nod to the Stark Industries.

Marvel's Luke Cage Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.