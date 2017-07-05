Season 2 of Marvel's Luke Cage is filling up its bad guy roster.

The Night Of's Mustafa Shakir and Insecure's Gabrielle Dennis are joining the cast of Netflix's superhero show, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Shakir will play John McIver, aka Bushmaster, a villain from the comics described as a "natural leader brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance."

Dennis has been cast as Tilda Johnson, who will be familiar to comics readers as Nightshade, a holistic doctor whose smarts still don't keep her out of trouble -- in the comics, she has a genius-level IQ that she uses for criminal purposes.

Mustafa Shakir, Gabrielle Dennis

It's unconfirmed at this time how closely the TV characters will hew to their comics counterparts, but part of the fun of watching is seeing how that unfolds, isn't it?

"I can't wait for audiences to see the compelling paces we put both Mustafa and Gabrielle through," showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker said in a statement. "From the moment you see each of them on screen, I feel they will be powerful additions to the world of Marvel and Harlem's Luke Cage."

"Mustafa's incredible presence and power ignited us from our first meeting, and Gabrielle brings the charm and smarts to a very complicated role," executive producer and Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb said. "Both will be wonderful additions to our already magnificent cast."

Luke Cage Season 2's premiere date is TBD, but he can be seen in the Marvel team-up series The Defenders on August 18.