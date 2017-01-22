Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Puppy Bowl Gets the 30 for 30 Treatment in This Adorable Video

Country star Luke Bryan will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI, the NFL and Fox announced Sunday.

His rendition of the anthem, airing just before kickoff, will be accompanied by Kriston Lee Pumphrey, who'll sign the anthem and "America the Beautiful" on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. Bryan has had 17 number one singles and eight million albums sold.

Headlining the halftime show will be Lady Gaga, and what we would give to get a peek of the costume she's planning.

Super Bowl LI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 on Fox.