Country star Luke Bryan sang the National Anthem before kickoff at Super Bowl LI in Houston Sunday night.

The "Crash My Party" singer's baritone was a different voice than the National Anthem usually gets, but it was a pleasant, tasteful change of pace. He was the first country singer to sing at the big game since Carrie Underwood in 2010. This year's halftime performer, Lady Gaga, did it last year.

The Broadway musical Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones sang "America the Beautiful" before Bryan took the stage.

