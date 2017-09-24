ABC's reboot of American Idol has found another judge in country crooner Luke Bryan.

According to Deadline, the country singer -- whose hits include "This Is How We Roll," "Country Girl," "That's My Kind of Night," and "Drink a Beer" -- will take the second judging chair on Idol, joining pop star Katy Perry for the revamped series.

The third judge has yet to be selected, but several names have been discussed in connection with the final position, including Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth.

Bryan's single acting credit came by way of another (former) ABC series, Nashville, but he has also made guest cameos on competition series like The Apprentice and Throwdown with Bobby Flay. Bryan was also announced as the mentor for Blake Shelton's team on The Voice, which will likely be the central competitor for the new season of Idol.

American Idol will return in 2018, with previous host Ryan Seacrest on tap to emcee the reboot.