It's time for some good news, bad news. The bad news is Lucy Liu will not be appearing in Luke Cage Season 2. The good news? She'll be directing the premiere!

Liu was spotted on the set in Harlem last month, leading many to assume she'd be guest-starring in the Netflix series. However, BuzzFeed has confirmed that Liu will actually be directing the second season premiere.

"What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters," Liu said in a statement. "It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team."

Liu made her directing debut in 2011 with Meena, a short film about sex trafficking. Since then, she's directed episodes of Graceland and Elementary, on which she still stars as Dr. Joan Watson. Liu will also appear in the upcoming season of Difficult People in a recurring role as an alpha book editor.