Lucy Hale is heading to The CW in her first post-Pretty Little Liars gig.

The network announced on Tuesday that Hale will star in a dramedy pilot called Life Sentence which is about a young woman diagnosed with a terminal illness who later finds out she's not dying after all. According to Variety, she must now live with the consequences of the choices she made while living like she was dying.

The pilot was written by Suite Life on Deck actress Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith. The writing duo will also executive produce the pilot with Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) and Jeff Ingold (Rush Hour).

Life Sentence was ordered along with a pilot for the Ryan Seacrest-produced drama Insatiable, which follows "a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty-pageant coach who takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client, and has no idea what he's about to unleash upon the world."

Both Life Sentence and Insatiable will battle other pilots for some rare real estate on The CW's schedule. The network already has a packed schedule and as of right now will only have space for two shows once The Vampire Diaries and Reign complete their final runs this season. The CW already ordered pilots for a Dynasty reboot coming from the producers of Gossip Girl and a supernatural series from Greg Berlanti.

