Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

What does Lucifer (Tom Ellis) desire more: to crush his romantic rival or to get revenge on who kidnapped him? That's what the Devil will be wrestling with when Lucifer returns this fall.

We already knew that Tom Welling's character, Lieutenant Marcus Pierce, will prove to be a major competitor for the affections of Detective Decker (Lauren German), but Lucifer will soon discover that having Pierce around has its benefits. After learning the person behind his kidnapping is the mysterious Sinnerman, Lucifer will make it his mission to destroy his new foe -- and he'll need Pierce to do it!

"Our friend Lieutenant Pierce suggests to Lucifer that he knows about the Sinnerman and they start to collaborate together in this tangled web that we weave in Season 3," Ellis reveals to TV Guide.

Lucifer: A New Love Triangle Will Bring Out the Worst in Lucifer!

However, just how much Pierce knows about the celestial world will remain cloaked in mystery for the time being. But something tells us that it's no coincidence that he's in Lucifer's life...

Lucifer returns Monday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c on Fox.