There's some scheduling high jinks going on at FOX, so Lucifer fans might want to buckle up.

TVLine reported Thursday that FOX is pushing the final four episodes of the season until next fall. The show was originally renewed for Season 2 and then got a "back-nine" order, bringing its episode total to 22.

Executive producers told TVLine earlier this year that they had only planned for an 18 episode arc. The extra four episodes were designed as sort of "standalone" character studies. Those four episodes will now come at the start of Season 3 next fall, which means Lucifer Season 2 will end on May 29 instead of late June as originally thought.

Since Lucifer has already been given the green light for Season 3 -- and got the heads up early on -- fans shouldn't worry that this is an indication of the show's success. Instead, it's probably to make room on FOX's limited schedule for summer programs. The network has one hour less of primetime TV real estate than the other broadcast networks because it shares its 10 o'clock hour with local news affiliates. This gives them less room for programming.

Season 3 is still slated to have 22 episodes as promised in the renewal announcement.

Lucifer is based off the DC comic characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg.

Lucifer returns Monday, May 1 at 9/8c on FOX.