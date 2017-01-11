Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Fox is rebooting Love Connection with Andy Cohen, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter previews.

The Bravolebrity will host the reboot from Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss. The new series will send single men and women on three blind dates, after which they will have a debrief in front of a live studio audience moderated by Cohen. The show will "absolutely" feature same-sex couples, David Madden, president Entertainment of Fox Entertainment, told reporters. "It will have all versions of couples."

"I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives," Cohen said in a statement.



Check out our full TCA coverage

"Love Connection was always one of my favorite programs," Fleiss added. "Show creator Eric Lieber was a close friend of mine. He taught me a lot about the relationship show format. The first rule -- if the cast is good, just stay out of the way."

The original Love Connection, hosted by Chuck Woolery, ran fro 1983 to 1994. Paul Bullard hosted the 1998 reboot, which lasted one season.

The 15-episode first season of Love Connection will premiere in the summer.