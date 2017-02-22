Louis C.K. will be doing two stand-up specials for Netflix, THR reports. The first, titled 2017 and taped in January in Washington D.C., will premiere on April 4th. The date and title for the second are TBD.

C.K. is the latest in a string of top comics to make deals with the streaming giant, which is making itself into the only place to watch great stand-up comedy. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are also releasing two and three specials, respectively, through Netflix, and the service has built a sizable library of high-quality exclusive specials from comics including Aziz Ansari, John Mulaney and Chelsea Peretti.

Netflix also recently poached Jerry Seinfeld's talk show Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee from Crackle.

Louis C.K.

This will be C.K.'s first time working with Netflix. Previously, he's released specials through networks like FX and HBO as well as directly to consumers through his own website. He also initially released his series Horace and Pete through his website, though it's now available on Hulu. No word yet on whether 2017 will also be available on Louisck.net a few months after its release, a condition of the deal C.K. made with HBO to release his special Oh My God in 2013.

2017 premieres Tuesday, April 4 on Netflix.