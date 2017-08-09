One of the benefits for television creators working with FX is the network's notoriously loose leash and pro-artist stance, allowing people like Noah Hawley and Louis C.K. to tell the stories they want with minimal interference.

The flip side to that which isn't good for fans of those creators' shows? The network won't rush them to churn out material, resulting in sporadic release schedules and long breaks. Hawley's Fargo took extended breaks of about 18 months between seasons, and C.K.'s Louie took almost two years off between Seasons 3 and 4, and returned for a shortened fifth season before going on indefinite hiatus.

So are either of those shows coming back? FX boss John Landgraf knows as much as we do, which is not much. On Louie, he said, "I think it's possible there will never be another season of Louie. And I think it's possible there will be four or five more seasons of Louie over the next 30 years."

C.K., who was on hand to promote Better Things, the Pamela Adlon comedy that he executive produces, doesn't know either. But if it does come back, it will look different. "I don't think the version of Louie that was on FX, I don't think I will do that exact version again, because I haven't been that guy for a while," C.K. said. "You know, stained black T-shirt, two kids. They're older now, and I'm an older dad. So I don't know, but I don't think about it much."

As far as Fargo -- which recently wrapped its third season -- goes, Landgraf said that's up to Hawley, who is also working on a second season of FX's Legion and a film career. It just depends on whether Hawley has an idea he's passionate about, and whether he can fit it into his very busy schedule, but Landgraf is hopeful.