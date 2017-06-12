Facebook is starting its push into TV creation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the social network is nearing a deal to revive the canceled MTV comedy series Loosely Exactly Nicole for a second season.

Loosely Exactly Nicole, a semi-autobiographical family comedy starring comedian Nicole Byer, aired its first season on MTV last year. It wasn't a ratings success, but Byer has a devoted young fanbase from the MTV2 show Girl Code and her stand-up that Facebook is betting will follow her to the app. The Season 2 writers' room has been opened and much of the cast and all of the creative team are expected to return. MTV is not involved in any capacity.

It seems like a low-risk, high-enough reward for Facebook, which is making a push into original video. The social network recently hired CollegeHumor founder Ricky Van Veen and former MTV executive vice president Mina Lefevere to head up strategy and development, respectively, as it starts producing its own TV-caliber video content.

Later this summer, Facebook is expected to unveil a video slate that includes shortform content from partners like Buzzfeed and Vox as well as a handful of wholly-owned longform scripted series like Loosely Exactly Nicole. Loosely Exactly Nicole could be a smart bet as an early experiment -- a relatively inexpensive series that its young fans would happily watch on their phones.