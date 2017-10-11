Longmire has been the little show that could for six years, first on A&E and then eventually on Netflix, but it's now facing its final season.

TV Guide has your exclusive first look at the Season 6 trailer, and the season should officially come with a warning if that clip of a body taped to a chair and riddled with arrows is any indication of what's to come.

The sixth and final season of Longmire opens up with a high stakes bank heist that draws Walt (Robert Taylor), Vic (Katee Sackhoff) and Ferg (Adam Bartley) into a mystifying murder investigation. Cady (Cassidy Freeman) is haunted by a troubling premonition she is having and runs into trouble advising a disgruntled client. And we pick up on Season 5's explosive cliffhanger where Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Philips) has fallen victim to Malachi's kidnapping. His survival hangs in the balance and his life depends on his allies discovering his location before time runs outs.

Meanwhile, Walt and Vic are still stuck in a will they, won't they cycle, while Walt is facing the very real possibility that he'll have to sell off his land, the only thing he has left. Try not to get chills when Victoria reminds him, "That's not all you have, you have me." Although, the moment is made less poignant by the reminder that Victoria doesn't seem to think her pregnancy is any of Walt's business.

Longmire premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.