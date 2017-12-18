Have you ever wondered if Tom Brady has moves likes Jagger? Or if Le'Veon Bell can carry a note like Christina? Brace yourselves then, because LL Cool J's bizarre new reality special will have some of your favorite NFL players getting in touch with their other talents.

MVP: Most Valuable Performer will gather 32 football stars in a special contest to see who can perform as well off the field as well as they can on. Participating players were asked to upload a video of themselves performing a special talent varying from rapping, archery and Irish step dancing, among others. Throughout the month of December, a new set of players' videos will be unveiled weekly to be viewed and voted on by the public over at si.com/mvp.

The top finalists, who will be revealed in January, will then advance to the hour-long live show taking place on Thursday, Jan. 25 and hosted by LL Cool J. During the special, the remaining contestants will be coached by a mentor to help their performance (and increase their chances of winning), before being critiqued by a panel of celebrity judges. Throughout the show, viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performance on CBS.com. The winner, to be crowned the Most Valuable Performer, will then be announced at the end of the showcase.

If this sounds insane to you, it's because it is. But if it also sounds like pretty great television, that's true too. It's basically like an episode of America's Got Talent but instead of regular people, every contestant was a super-jacked NFL player. We would watch that, and to be honest, we probably will.

LL Cool J's MVP: Most Valuable Performance is set to air Thursday, Jan. 25 at 9/8c on CBS. You can now watch and vote for who you want to move onto the finals here.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)