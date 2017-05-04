One of literature's great works is coming to PBS.

Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women is getting the miniseries treatment, PBS announced Thursday. The three-part series comes from Playground, the producer of PBS' acclaimed 2015 event series Wolf Hall, writer Heidi Thomas (Call the Midwife) and director Vanessa Caswill (BBC America's Thirteen).

The late 19th century novel follows the story of the March sisters -- Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy -- as they grow up with their mother while their father serves during the Civil War. Alcott's book has been a popular target for adaptation around the world, including four feature films (most notably the 1994 version starring Susan Sarandon, Claire Danes and Winona Ryder), four television series and a Broadway musical.

"Little Women is one of the most loved novels in the English language, and with good reason," Thomas said in a statement. "Its humanity, humor and tenderness never date, and as a study of love, grief and growing up it has no equal. There could be no better time to revisit the story of a family striving for happiness in an uncertain world, and I am thrilled to be bringing the March girls to a new generation of viewers."

Will you watch?