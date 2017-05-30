Meet Sid and Nandan Naresh, table tennis whizzes.

Sid is 12 and Nandan is 10, and they're table tennis champs from Chicago, IL. According to USATT Ratings, Nandan is the second-highest ranked player in the 10-and-under category and Sid is ranked in the top ten in his age group.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Little Big Shots, the brothers show off their talents to the studio audience by going head-to-head. These kids could give Forrest Gump a run for his money at the ping pong table. In fact, they'd probably rain down a hail of powerful serves on me for calling it "ping pong."

