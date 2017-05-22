Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard is going to be performing to Weezer's song "Buddy Holly" on this week's Lip Sync Battle.

The kid who plays Mike Wheeler was born on December 23, 2002, a few months after Weezer released what is arguably their last good album, Maladroit. For all of Wolfhard's conscious life, Weezer has been a band that was great in the '90s and early '00s but then experienced a steep decline.

But early Weezer's music and music videos are so good that kids Wolfhard's age are still finding and enjoying them. Their first hit, 1994's "Buddy Holly," is a power pop classic, and its Spike Jonze-directed video, where the band is inserted into an old episode of Happy Days, is an iconic bit of '90s culture. And besides, Stranger Things is a built on nostalgia for the '80s the same way "Buddy Holly" (and Happy Days) was built on nostalgia for the '50s. Weezer even has a song about Dungeons & Dragons, a big part of the Stranger Things mythos. Old Weezer and Stranger Things are kindred spirits, it turns out.

Also in the episode, Wolfhard's co-star Caleb McLaughlin will be doing LL Cool J's "I'm Bad" while the host beams like a proud papa.

The other Stranger Things boys Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp will also be battling, and Chrissy Teigen will be dressed as Barb. We still miss you, Barb.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Spike.