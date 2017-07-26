ABC's American Idol reboot is finally coming together now that it has secured Ryan Seacrest as host and Katy Perry as a judge. With at least two more judges' slots remaining, the reality competition series is reportedly looking at two pop singers and a country star to fill those roles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Charlie Puth are in the mix to join the panel though no one in that trio of names has been locked in as of yet. Producers will need to move quickly since the first round of auditions begins Aug. 17 in Florida.

Ryan Seacrest Is Officially Returning to American Idol

It has been a rough journey for the reboot so far. The show moved from its original home at Fox to ABC after negotiations with Fox fell through. Plus, Seacrest nearly passed on the project when he was allegedly offered a significantly lower salary. However, he's officially on board and will somehow fit the show into his already packed schedule.

The American Idol reboot is expected to air sometime in 2018 on ABC.