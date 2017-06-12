Lindsay Lohan, who's British now, is mounting a comeback across the pond.

Her next project will find her alongside the likes of Rupert Grint and Nick Frost. Sky1 announced that the actress has signed on to co-star in the second season of the British comedy Sick Note. It'll be her most high-profile TV project since guest-starring on 2 Broke Girls in 2014.

The series centers on a compulsive liar named Daniel Glass (Grint) who is stuck in a doomed relationship and in a dead-end job at an insurance company working for his uncontrollable boss Kenny West (Don Johnson). He's then wrongfully diagnosed with a terminal illness by his incompetent doctor Ian Glennis (Frost) who convinces him to hide the truth from everyone once they realize a mistake has been made.

Lohan is set to play Katerina West, the daughter of Glass's boss.

Season 1 of Sick Note premieres this fall on Sky TV. Season 2, which is currently in production, is expected to be released in 2018.

