"What's next?"

That was the oft-repeated catchphrase on Aaron Sorkin's political drama series The West Wing and now, West Wing superfan Lin-Manuel Miranda (also known as the creator and star of Hamilton), has penned a tribute rap by the same name.

Miranda released the song on Monday as part of a collaboration with the West Wing Weekly podcast. The underlying beat is an extended take on the podcast's theme song, devised by Hrishikesh Hirway, who hosts West Wing Weekly along with Joshua Malina, who played Will Bailey on The West Wing and who can now be seen on Scandal.



In the minute-and-a-half-long rap, Miranda drops the names of major and minor West Wing characters alike, including Mrs. Landingham (Kathryn Joosten), Nancy McNally (Anna Deavere Smith) and Admiral Fitzwallace (John Amos), while sampling some of President Josiah Bartlet's (Martin Sheen) original dialogue for the chorus.



Rob Lowe thinks a West Wing reunion "might happen"

The song falls short of some of Miranda's best work on the Hamilton soundtrack, but is an amusing dose of nostalgia for West Wing fans nonetheless.

Check out (the NSFW) "What's Next" here: