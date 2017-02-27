Lin-Manuel Miranda didn't achieve the big feat of becoming the youngest person ever to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Golden Globe, Oscar, Tony winner) status ever at the 89th Academy Awards Sunday. (His song "How Far I'll Go" from Moana lost out to "City of Stars" from La La Land.)But still, he was a darling of the night and one reason the outrageous ceremony will be unforgettable.

He turned on the charm before the show even started, with the revelation that his mom, who went as his date, was watching TV on her phone on the way to the theater.

Aaaaaand my mom is watching Gilmore Girls on her phone on the way to the Oscars. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 26, 2017

Check out our complete Oscars coverage here



Then, still not even inside the Dolby Theatre, he teared up on the carpet during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet gabfest with Ryan Seacrest. Seacrest showed him a clip of Miranda's Hamilton co-stars singing "How Far I'll Go," which made the Hamilton creator say, "I hate you for making for making me cry before the Oscars have even started." As if that wasn't cute enough, he said he got his tux at Sam Marko Formals in Yonkers, the same place he got his prom threads in 1998. So. Cute.

Though it was brief, his opening to "How Far I'll Go" from Moana reminded us how on point his rap skills are. Even better, Dwayne Johnson called him his twin. Who wouldn't want that kind of press?

via GIPHY

The sight of Seth Rogen and Michael J. Fox hopping out of a DeLorean had Miranda howling with laughter.

via GIPHY

Finally, his graceful response to host Jimmy Kimmel's burn, "It's weird to see you in a theater without having to pay $10,000"? "Thank you."