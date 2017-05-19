Lin-Manuel Miranda must have enjoyed his last Disney experience as the songwriter for Moana, because he's about to lend his voice to Disney XD's biggest nostalgia TV project.

According to report from Deadline, Miranda has officially joined the cast of the upcoming DuckTales reboot as the character of Gizmoduck -- "a Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera. He's a brilliant young intern working for Gyro Gearloose, the personal mad scientist of Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant)."

The question is, can Gizmoduck drop rhymes?

We'll have to wait until DuckTales premieres later this summer to see if Miranda's rapping and singing skills are getting any play in this role, but for now, this certainly looks like the start of a productive relationship between the Hamilton creator and the Disney machine -- much like the historic collaboration between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr. (That didn't end badly or anything, did it?)

DuckTales premieres this summer on Disney XD.