Some wounds never heal -- especially when they're caused by a sibling.

In this clip from Thursday's Life in Pieces, Greg (Colin Hanks) dredges up a long-simmering family feud when he drops some hardcore accusations against his brother Matt (Thomas Sadoski).

The episode, "Dirtbike Old Mechanic Earthquake," finds the on-edge brothers angering the Tiki gods when John's (James Brolin) precious statue gets smashed, and then squaring off in a hilariously sad slap fight that proves they're much better off hugging it out than trying to fight. What's the root of all this silly drama? Money, of course. But Greg may have egg on his face when he learns his claims may have been unfounded.

Life in Pieces airs Thursdays at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)