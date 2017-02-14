A fan-favorite character from the iconic film franchise is making his way to Fox's Lethal Weapon this week, and Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) are going to have their hands full as a result.

In Wednesday's new episode, the dynamic duo cross paths with Thomas Lennon's (The Odd Couple) hilarious ambulance-chasing attorney Leo Getz (played by Joe Pesci in the films) when they arrest him for murder. However, as they dig into the case at hand, Riggs and Murtaugh find themselves forced to protect the little weasel -- who wants you to know he is very close friends with the folks at TMZ so don't try anything funny! -- because he has a giant target on his back.

Check out the trio's hilarious first meeting in the exclusive clip above and find out what happens next when Lethal Weapon airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.