Who has Riggs and Murtaugh's playbook on Lethal Weapon?

On Wednesday's season finale, while Riggs (Clayne Crawford) is desperately chasing down a lead he hopes will shed some light on what really happened the day Miranda died, Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) finds his hands full trying to balance his commitment to his family while picking up his distracted partner's slack.

But when the evidence at the latest crime scene doesn't add up, Murtaugh begins to suspect that something isn't right. The guy they're after is just too good. But there's also something off about the entire situation, which makes him wonder: Does this guy want to get caught?

Check out the exclusive clip above to see what's got Murtaugh so suspicious and find out what happens next when Lethal Weapon's season finale airs Wednesday at 8/7c on Fox.