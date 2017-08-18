Lethal Weapon stars Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford have great chemistry. You can sense it when you're in the room with them. It's like a gas. A gas that smells like eggs. And garlic. And peanut butter.

TV Guide asked them if they had a favorite bromance moment from Season 1 of their buddy cop action-comedy, and they didn't really answer the question. They got distracted by the aromatic ghost of Damon Wayans' breakfast.

"Eggs and peanut butter?" Crawford asked his co-star. "What are you, pregnant? Do you want a pickle?"

"Could be!" said Wayans. "All this bromance."

"You've just been f---ed with bromance and somebody may have left you pregnant," said Crawford.

He then suggested that Wayans enlist the help of his brothers -- Keenen, Shawn and Marlon -- in raising this bromantic baby. They could make a movie about it: Four Wayans and a Baby.

And things only go more off the rails from there.

So really, they don't have a favorite bromance moment, because it's every moment. Look at how Crawford has his arm around Wayans. It's adorable.

Oh, and Disney did make Three Men and a Baby.

Lethal Weapon Season 2 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on Fox.

Reporting by Sadie Gennis