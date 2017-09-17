History was made during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe took home the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the Master of None episode titled "Thanksgiving," marking the first time an African American woman has won in the category.

During her emotional acceptance speech, Waithe made sure to give a shout out to the LGBTQIA community. "I see each and every one of you," she said. The writer and actress has been outspoken about representation and wanting to present dymantic LGBT characters on screen.

She continued: "The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it."

The win caps off a remarkable night for Waithe, who said attending the ceremony regardless of the outcome was a dream come true. "This little girl always dreamed of going to the Emmys one day. And today her dream comes true. This is how I feel no matter what happens tonight," she wrote on Instagram.

Larry Wilmore previously made history as the first African American male to win in 2002 for his work on The Bernie Mac Show.

