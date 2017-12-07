Dear White People Season 2 is recruiting Master of None's Lena Waithe in an interesting new role.

Waithe is of course no stranger to the Dear White People universe. She produced the film on which the Netflix series is based. Now, she's returning in front of the camera for the show's sophomore season as "bragadocious MC" P Ninny, according to Entertainment Weekly.

It turns out that Defamation — Dear White People's hilarious Scandalparody — isn't the only fictional show the students of Armstrong-Parker are watching. P Ninny is the star of a Love & Hip Hop-inspired fake reality show, Trap House Tricks.

Dear White People: Don't Be Alarmed, You'll Actually Like This Show a Lot

Even though Waithe will be playing a "hot mess" version of herself, P Ninny's trials and tribulations on the show will mirror some of the conflicts happening for the main characters on campus. "It's [us] having fun and making our own commentary on the state of black people in television and in culture and how that affects people, particularly our protagonists," says series creator Justin Simien.

Dear White People Season 2 will pick up after the failed protest that ended the first season and with the main characters still reeling for their anti-climactic revolution.