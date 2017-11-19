After her controversial stance on sexual assault allegations lodged against Girls writer Murray Miller, Lena Dunham has walked back her swift defense.

Miller was accused by actress Aurora Perrineau of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, back in 2012. Dunham joined executive producer Jenni Konner in issuing a statement of support for Miller which also cast doubt on the veracity of Perrineau's claims.

I believe in a lot of things but the first tenet of my politics is to hold up the people who have held me up, who have filled my world with love. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) November 17, 2017

In a statement, the pair wrote, "during every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller. While our first instinct is to listen to every woman's story, our insider knowledge of Murray's situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3% of assault cases that are misreported every year. We stand by Murray and this is all we'll be saying about this issue."

Dunham was immediately slammed on social media for echoing a troubling chorus of sexual assault victim doubt, which is largely believed to be part of the reason women have been silent about such matters for so long.

Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner. Good old-fashioned elitist slut shaming. Way to go. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 19, 2017

"Believe women, unless they say something about a friend of mine, in which case they are liars." — Best Protect Ya 🦃 Neck (@xeronius) November 18, 2017

My statement on why I will no longer write for @lennyletter, and the behavior I witnessed firsthand from @lenadunham's friends.



It is time for women of color--black women in particular--to divest from Lena Dunham. pic.twitter.com/dxOWCLhTpA — zinziclemmons (@zinziclemmons) November 19, 2017

In response to the backlash, Dunham has now apologized for her decision to speak out in Miller's defense, and denigrating Perrineau in the process, writing in a new statement, "I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend's situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months. I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry."

Dunham added, "Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case."

However, it may be too little, too late for some of Dunham's followers, who aren't so willing to overlook her condemnation of the accuser — especially since this is not the first time Dunham has had to walk back her own statements.