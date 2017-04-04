Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Netflix has renewed A Series of Unfortunate Events series for Season 3, according to TV Line.

The news comes just weeks after the streaming service picked up the Neil Patrick Harris-led series for a second season. Last month, the show's official Twitter account released a letter written by "author/narrator" Lemony Snicket, played by Patrick Warburton in the series, announcing the Season 2 news.

"It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, collectively known as A Series of Unfortunate Events," the note read. "To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains toward a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series."

A Series of Unfortunate Events finally gets the adaptation it deserves

The eight-episode first season, based on the popular book series of the same name, premiered in January and stars Harris as the evil Count Olaf, who makes the already miserable lives of the Baudelaire orphans worse when he schemes to get his filthy hands on the fortune they inherited when their parents died.

A third season presumably means the TV adaptation will take viewers all the way to the end of the book series.

A spokesperson for Netflix declined to comment.

The first season of A Series of Unfortunate Events is currently streaming on Netflix.