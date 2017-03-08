If you haven't the faintest idea of what's happening on FX's Legion lately, trust us, you're not alone.

Noah Hawley's beautiful but bewildering series is meant to be purposefully confusing as it explores main character (and powerful mutant) David's (Dan Stevens) past and present and forces viewers to consider what is and isn't real. But the good news is that even as it continues to confound us each week, the show is also slowly hinting at -- if not outright revealing -- the answers to its most puzzling riddles.

Following last week's trippy adventure into the astral plane, "Chapter 5" saw a newly reawakened David with an alarming grasp on his powers go rogue to rescue his sister Amy (Katie Aselton) from the (sort of) villainous The Eye and the rest of (sort of) evil organization Division 3. His rash decision is one that threatens to drive a wedge between David and the only woman who's ever offered him any real answers.

"David does pull away from Melanie in this episode and I think that he realizes the enormity of his power, which isn't necessarily a good thing because he's gone off half-cocked," Jean Smart, who plays Melanie, told reporters during a recent call. "He seems to emotionally kind of pull away from her as well, and I don't feel like they entirely get it back in this season."

David's impulsive actions also put a new strain on his relationship with Amy, who revealed -- after being goaded by this new and disconcerting version of David -- that he was actually adopted.

"I think it's definitely a surprise and he was a little bit taken aback," Katie Aselton tells TVGuide.com. "There's a degree of betrayal that he feels from the person he felt closest to in the world."

However, on the flip side, learning the truth about David and who he is has actually confirmed Amy's greatest fears about her brother. "There were always things that she had wondered about and seen and tried to compartmentalize," says Aselton. "All of that has become a very strong reality. I think it is overwhelming and sort of reassuring that she is not crazy either. It's been clarity and reassurance in a strange way."

Dan Stevens and Katie Aselton, Legion

David's growing powers, whether they come from him naturally or are the result of the terrifying parasite -- the demon with yellow eyes -- that Cary (Bill Irwin) discovered has been living inside David for years and has been the cause of his mental illness, have grown to be nothing short of terrifying as the episodes have progressed, but that doesn't seem to be a deterrent for Amy.

"Her goal is for them both to be safe still. She still loves him more than anything in the world and wants what's best for him," says Aselton. "She's also taking in his new powers, the new realizations that this is all real for him. ... She's seen what she didn't think was possible."

The end of "Chapter 5" proved to be yet another big turning point for the show when, following a run in with the demon with yellow eyes in David's white room, Syd (Rachel Keller) suddenly finds herself back in therapy at Clockworks, the mental institution from the premiere. She's surrounded by all of our favorite characters who appear to be fellow patients, while Lenny (Aubrey Plaza) appears as their therapist.

Next week's episode will reveal where exactly Amy is -- we last saw her on the floor of David's childhood room, but she's not at Clockworks in the final scene -- and also dig further into the question of whose reality we're actually exploring by taking a dip into the recesses of Lenny's wild mind.

"This whole show and the way that Noah [Hawley] has chosen to tell this story has made me look at the world so different. The way you look at other people's behavior and their choices and you realize that they're coming at the world from their angle and I'm coming at it from my angle," says Aselton. "You're watching the rest of the season unfold in that way, but there's so much packed into three more episodes."

Legion airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.

(Additional reporting by Megan Vick)