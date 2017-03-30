The following contains spoilers from the Season 1 finale of Legion. Read at your own risk!

We hope you stayed tuned in to Legion for the mid-credits stinger that followed the stunning Season 1 finale. The bonus scene showed David (Dan Stevens) and Syd (Rachel Keller) talking about their next steps as they stood on the deck overlooking the Summerland compound. It was a brief moment of respite after David finally freed himself from the Shadow King (Aubrey Plaza), but it didn't last that long. A small orb floated through the trees towards them, scanned David and then trapped him inside before flying off to a mystery location.

Who was controlling the orb and what do they want with David? That's something we'll have to wait until Season 2 to find out for sure, but we have some guesses as to who is behind the kidnapping.

Dan Stevens, Legion

1. Division 3

This is the most obvious choice. The mysterious government organization has been after David since the first episode. They were planning to take him in the finale as well, but he'd already learned how to control his powers so picking him up with military force was not an option. Was the orb their secret backup plan to get David all along? We know that Division 3 isn't really about teaming up with mutants and David is the most powerful one they've ever encountered. If they could get that close to David without Melanie (Jean Smart) knowing, wouldn't they go ahead and kill him rather than snatch him? Whoever took David wants him alive for a reason.

2. Charles Xavier (Professor X)

This would be a bold move for Legion, since their parent studio FOX would have to grant them permission to actually show Charles Xavier in the show. However, Legion has already confirmed that the leader of the X-Men is David's biological father (go check out that super quick shot of the X wheelchair in the penultimate episode when David is trying to figure out how to get out of the box). Now that David is free of the Shadow King, maybe Charles is ready to reconnect with his son. Kidnapping seems a bit extreme for two people who could probably just psychically connect though.

3. The X-Men

Considering we don't know exactly when in time Legion takes place, we can't be entirely sure that Charles Xavier is with the X-Men or even still alive. That doesn't mean that the mutant superhero team wouldn't have an interest in David. If the X-Men are Xavier-less, they wouldn't necessarily have the psychic ability to just have a chat with David. So instead they could have sent the orb to bring him to them so they can have a discussion with him on their turf -- without alerting Melanie or the others of their existence of whereabouts.

4. A completely new threat

David, Melanie and the rest of the Summerland team have spent all season warding off the Shadow King and Division 3. Both of those things remain at large heading into the second season, but what if there is a completely new threat also coming their way? The X-Men lexicon is full of super villains that we need more than an orb to identify, but whoever took David is definitely setting themselves up as an adversary to Melanie Byrd and the crew of mutants she's acquired. They might not be X-Men, but they are still a foreboding threat.

Who do you think took David?