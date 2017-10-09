Now Playing Caity Lotz Weighs In on the New Black Canary

There's a world of trouble ahead for the motley crew from DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

When we last checked in with our heroic legends, they broke the cardinal rule of time travel -- do not return to a time you've already altered - and have essentially broken time. Dinosaurs and Julius Caesar running around in 2017? Check. Big Ben in Los Angeles? Check! The Doctor looking on from his TARDIS and shaking his head? Probably.

Season 3 will find them trying to fix their monumental mistake even if the Time Bureau, backed by their former leader Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), doesn't want them involved. "We all have to figure out what we did and how to fix it," Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance, told TV Guide.

That will be easier said than done but at least they won't have the added complication of the other DC shows (Arrow, Supergirl and The Flash). It looks like this problem will be contained in one place. "I believe the time breaking situation is just going to be a part of the Legends universe," co-star Brandon Routh added.

The season will also see some fresh faces including Tracy Ifeachor (The Originals, Quantico), who will play the water-manipulating baddie, Kuasa, and Billy Zane guest-starring as Barnum & Bailey Circus founder P. T. Barnum.

Strap yourselves in...it's going to be a bumpy ride.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns to the CW on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c.

