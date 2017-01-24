Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Welp, this can't be what the Legends had in mind.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Legends of Tomorrow's midseason premiere, the gang goes to rescue their long-lost leader Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill), but they hit more than a few snags along the way -- one of which is that Rip doesn't even know who he is!

Living in 1967 and with no memories of his former life, Rip believes he's just your average grad student, working on his thesis film alongside a young George Lucas (Matt Angel). So when the Legends and the Legion of Doom simultaneously show up to get Rip, he understandably wigs out (to say the least). And it only gets worse from there!

Legends of Tomorrow returns Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW.

