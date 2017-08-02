Something about name determinism? Former Mistresses star Jes Macallan will recur on Season 3 of the CW's superhero series DC's Legends of Tomorrow as Special Agent Ava Sharpe, who sounds, well, sharp.

Deadline reports that Sharpe is a star agent for the secret Time Bureau, which regulates time-travel and protects history. "She is very smart and incredibly ambitious and always believes she is the smartest person in the room." In other words, a sharp mind. "She is often quite ruthless in obtaining her goals and her drive for perfection has left many discarded friendships (and relationships) in her wake." In other words, a sharp personality. She's Sharpe!

Macallan joins other Season 3 newcomers like Billy Zane, who will play the legendary showman P.T. Barnum and is a cool dude, and new series regular Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, a Muslim-American computer hacktavist who doesn't yet know that her abilities come from an ancient, mystical source.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9/8c.

