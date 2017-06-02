Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Hoping for more Kevin James and Leah Remini, Kevin Can Wait fans? You're in luck because Remini has just signed on for Season 2 as a series regular, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Remini made her first appearance as Vanessa Cellucci in the Season 1 finale, scoring a major ratings win for Kevin Can Wait. It's also most likely why she's been added to the show full time, since fans obviously loved the King of Queens reunion.

The two actors spent nine years as TV husband and wife before King of Queens went the way of the dinosaur, but in their latest comedy, all they share is a history on the police force together. Well, that and a fake marriage for the sake of undercover purposes.

Kevin Can Wait returns Mondays this fall at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)