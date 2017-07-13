July 13th will always be a dark day for Glee fans, since it marks the passing of Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson on the Fox musical dramedy.

The young actor admitted himself to rehab in April of 2013, which he completed, but just months later he was then found dead of an overdose. His death was devastating to his fans, but even more so for his longtime girlfriend and Glee costar, Lea Michele.

Michele, his love interest both off screen on, tweeted a photo of the two of them today, on the four-year anniversary of his death. "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more," the tweet reads.