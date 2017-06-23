Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

There's really nothing quite like true crime, is there? The "gripping in-depth dramatization" of the Menendez murders is headed to TV in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, and the series has just made two additions to its cast: Heather Graham and Elizabeth Reaser.

If you had a pulse in the '90s, you know the whole story behind Lyle and Erik Menendez and how they murdered their parents in cold blood -- a gruesome crime that earned them both life sentences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heather Graham will be playing the sexy and emotionally fragile mistress of Dr. Oziel, the psychologist of both Menendez brothers.

Reaser, on the other hand, will be playing Deputy District Attorney Pam Bozanich. As a female Deputy DA, she'll be navigating the sexist waters of a male dominated work environment, which gives us all the Marcia Clark feels.

Here's hoping Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders handles that particular narrative as well as The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Storydid.

Larry Cedar has also joined the cast as Milton Anderson, the mid-western brother of Kitty Anderson.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will air Tuesdays at 10/9c this fall on NBC.