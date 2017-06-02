Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders continues to up its star count by adding ER vet Anthony Edwards to the anthology series.

Edwards will play Judge Weisberg who presided over the infamous trial that shocked a nation in the '90s, according to Deadline. Lyle (Gaston Villanueva) and Erik Menendez (Gus Halper) were charged with the brutal murder of their parents and made it through two hung juries before a third trial found them both guilty of first-degree murder. They were sentenced to life without parole in 1996.

Weisberg, who also oversaw the trial for the police officers responsible for beating Rodney King, also had a contentious relationship with the Menendez brothers' defense attorney Leslie Abramson, who will be played by Edie Falco in the Dick Wolf anthology series.

Edwards is most famous for his tenure on NBC hospital drama ER as Dr. Mark Greene. He most recently appeared on Showtime's Billions and starred in ABC's Zero Hour.

The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesdays this fall after This Is Us on NBC.