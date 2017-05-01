Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Law and Order: SVU has postponed its controversial Donald Trump-inspired episode once again.

NBC released the loglines for the veteran procedural on Monday, which revealed that "Unstoppable" -- the episode starring Veep's Gary Cole as a Trump-like politician whose political career comes to a screeching halt when multiple women lodge sexual assault complaints against him -- isn't slated as one of the season's final episodes.

The episode was originally supposed to air last October, a couple of weeks before the election. It was postponed until after the election Nov. 16, but was then pulled indefinitely from the SVU episode lineup once Trump was elected.

Christopher Meloni Is "Open" to a Law & Order: SVU Return

Law and Order creator Dick Wolf told journalists in January at the Television Critics Association winter previews that the episode would probably air in the spring, but now we know that is not the case. Cole previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he was unsure the episode would ever see the light of day considering how the election turned out.

"The fact is, probably, I don't know that anyone's ever going to see this," he said.

Though SVU hasn't found an appropriate time to air its Trump episode, the procedural has continued its practice of ripping stories from headlines to further the narratives. Most recently, SVU tackled the Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal that ousted the CEO from Fox News last year.

NBC did not respond to requests for comment on "Unstoppable" as of press time.

Law and Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.