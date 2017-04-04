On Law and Order: SVU, the detectives are used to having the upper hand during their interrogations. But when Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) interview tech tycoon David Willard (Chris Diamantopoulos) in Wednesday's episode, they realize he already knows a whole lot about them.

As seen in this exclusive clip of the episode, Willard, who runs a company that benefits from data-mining, did his research on the detectives before they show up -- something he makes perfectly clear when they step in his office door. But when Carisi and Rollins reveal that they're investigating Willard because his girlfriend was raped and murdered, the previously cocky know-it-all quickly starts to sweat.

It doesn't take long before Carisi and Rollins fuss out that something in Willard's story doesn't quite ring true. But they need to tread lightly, because if they cross the tech wizard, they will have made a serious enemy - one who could easily expose their darkest secrets after hacking the NYPD.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.