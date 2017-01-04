Is Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) ready to retire?

In this exclusive sneak peek of Law & Order: SVU's midseason premiere, Benson questions what she wants her future to look like when her boyfriend Tucker (Robert John Burke) drops the bomb that he's ready to turn in his shield.

"I've been doing this a long time and at a certain point, you know, enough is enough," Tucker explains. "This job will swallow you whole if you let it."

Needless to say, Liv is more than a little surprised by this news - particularly after Tucker implies he'd like her to join him in retirement. But can Benson really walk away from the badge for good? And if she isn't ready, will Tucker still be willing to stick around?

