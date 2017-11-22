Following the deluge of sexual assault allegations that have come through against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, at least one show has been inspired to run an episode inspired by the systemic rape culture that has pervaded power industries, like Hollywood, to allow such atrocities to happen.

A producer from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has revealed that the show will explore the circumstances that fed into such a cycle of victimization and sexual violence through the lens of another national powerhouse: the airline industry.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Michael Chernuchin explained that the show would be "hitting Harvey Weinstein head-on" but locate the premise of its interpretation well outside of Tinseltown.

"It's a real important episode about the rape culture in an industry, and we wanted to try stretch the law to criminalize that sort of environment," he explained. "We were actually working on a story about airline pilots and what a boys club that is. We were beating the story out and said, 'Wow, this is exactly what the actresses go through in Hollywood. It's the same environment.' So we got all of our Harvey stuff out with airline pilots."

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of varying degrees of sexual assault, and, although he is not the first powerful person in the business to be taken down by accounts of his attacks and indecent behaviors, his name has become a lodestar example of how far-reaching such allegations can stem — and how those that surround him poisonously condone and cover up those incidents.

The episode is expected to air next year.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9/8c. on NBC.